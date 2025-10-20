Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a Conus-to-Conus mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron lands after completing a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 03, 2024. The B-1 carries the largest payload of both guided and unguided conventional weapons in the U.S. Air Force inventory, and can rapidly deliver precision and non-precision munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985233
    VIRIN: 241103-F-YQ382-1001
    Filename: DOD_111355759
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a Conus-to-Conus mission, by A1C Addison Bolt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    CONUS-to-CONUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download