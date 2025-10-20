Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a Conus-to-Conus mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron lands after completing a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 03, 2024. The B-1 carries the largest payload of both guided and unguided conventional weapons in the U.S. Air Force inventory, and can rapidly deliver precision and non-precision munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)