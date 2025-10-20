A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron lands after completing a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 03, 2024. The B-1 carries the largest payload of both guided and unguided conventional weapons in the U.S. Air Force inventory, and can rapidly deliver precision and non-precision munitions against any adversary, anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Addison Bolt)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985233
|VIRIN:
|241103-F-YQ382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111355759
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a Conus-to-Conus mission, by A1C Addison Bolt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
