    Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), conduct the WWBn-E Semiquincentenial run challenge held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, October 17, 2025. The Semiquincentenial run challenge was hosted in to contribute to a 250-mile running goal held by Wounded Warrior Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985222
    VIRIN: 251020-M-AG272-1001
    Filename: DOD_111355732
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    WWBN-E
    recovery
    USMC
    Semiquincentenial

