U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E), conduct the WWBn-E Semiquincentenial run challenge held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, October 17, 2025. The Semiquincentenial run challenge was hosted in to contribute to a 250-mile running goal held by Wounded Warrior Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985222
|VIRIN:
|251020-M-AG272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111355732
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Semiquincentenial run challenge, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
