NATO tanks show their firepower in Latvia (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tanks, teamwork, and top-tier firepower! At Ādaži Training Ground in Latvia, NATO tank crews went head-to-head in a demonstration of precision and power.

Synopsis



NATO armoured crews from across the Alliance come together every year to compete in live-fire and tactical challenges at Ādaži Training Ground, in Latvia. During the competition they exchange tactics and deepen their ties in an event that proves their skills and put their heavy machines to the test.



The Iron Spear 2025 tank competition tested tank crews on gunnery accuracy, coordination, and combat readiness under simulated battlefield conditions - a powerful demonstration of NATO’s strength, unity, and preparedness on Latvia’s soil.



Participating nations included Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, operating main battle tanks such as the Leopard 2 and Challenger 2.



Beyond the competition, Iron Spear underscored NATO’s commitment to collective defence and its ability to operate as a cohesive force.

Transcript



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

ĀDAŽI

LATVIA



GRAPHIC: LT COL DARRYN GRAY – Commander, Multinational Battlegroup Latvia



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) —

Lieutenant Colonel Darryn Gray – Commander, Multinational battlegroup Latvia



“We're very much aware of what's going on in the geopolitical environment, the threat actors that are out there, the concerns with the Russian-Ukrainian war.





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) —

Lieutenant Colonel Darryn Gray – Commander, Multinational battlegroup Latvia



“We provide safety and security to the countries that we are residing in right now, as this multinational battlegroup, here in Latvia.”







— TEXT ON SCREEN —



EVERY YEAR ALLIES

COME TOGETHER

IN LATVIA



TO PUT THEIR

TANKS

TO THE TEST



BUILDING TEAM SPIRIT

AND PRACTISING

SHARED TACTICS



THIS YEAR

NINE ALLIES

TOOK PART



STRENGTHENING

THEIR UNITY



AND READINESS

TO DEFEND





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) —

Lieutenant Colonel Darryn Gray – Commander, Multinational battlegroup Latvia



“We have had a deep-seated history with the Latvians. We are on exercises with their Latvian Armed Forces very regularly, as we enhance that overall NATO presence.



“It is such an honour to be here as part of this massive team, sharing those skills, reinforcing the strength of NATO and reinforcing the overall presence that we have as part of NATO.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.