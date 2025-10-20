Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO tanks show their firepower in Latvia (it)

    LATVIA

    04.29.2025

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Tanks, teamwork, and top-tier firepower! At Ādaži Training Ground in Latvia, NATO tank crews went head-to-head in a demonstration of precision and power.
    Synopsis

    NATO armoured crews from across the Alliance come together every year to compete in live-fire and tactical challenges at Ādaži Training Ground, in Latvia. During the competition they exchange tactics and deepen their ties in an event that proves their skills and put their heavy machines to the test.

    The Iron Spear 2025 tank competition tested tank crews on gunnery accuracy, coordination, and combat readiness under simulated battlefield conditions - a powerful demonstration of NATO’s strength, unity, and preparedness on Latvia’s soil.

    Participating nations included Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, operating main battle tanks such as the Leopard 2 and Challenger 2.

    Beyond the competition, Iron Spear underscored NATO’s commitment to collective defence and its ability to operate as a cohesive force.
    Transcript

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    ĀDAŽI
    LATVIA

    GRAPHIC: LT COL DARRYN GRAY – Commander, Multinational Battlegroup Latvia

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) —
    Lieutenant Colonel Darryn Gray – Commander, Multinational battlegroup Latvia

    “We're very much aware of what's going on in the geopolitical environment, the threat actors that are out there, the concerns with the Russian-Ukrainian war.


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) —
    Lieutenant Colonel Darryn Gray – Commander, Multinational battlegroup Latvia

    “We provide safety and security to the countries that we are residing in right now, as this multinational battlegroup, here in Latvia.”



    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    EVERY YEAR ALLIES
    COME TOGETHER
    IN LATVIA

    TO PUT THEIR
    TANKS
    TO THE TEST

    BUILDING TEAM SPIRIT
    AND PRACTISING
    SHARED TACTICS

    THIS YEAR
    NINE ALLIES
    TOOK PART

    STRENGTHENING
    THEIR UNITY

    AND READINESS
    TO DEFEND


    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) —
    Lieutenant Colonel Darryn Gray – Commander, Multinational battlegroup Latvia

    “We have had a deep-seated history with the Latvians. We are on exercises with their Latvian Armed Forces very regularly, as we enhance that overall NATO presence.

    “It is such an honour to be here as part of this massive team, sharing those skills, reinforcing the strength of NATO and reinforcing the overall presence that we have as part of NATO.

