U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard collect refuse during a cleanup on Gainesville Street SE in Ward 8, Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride.
(U.S. Army National Guard B-roll package by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985188
|VIRIN:
|251018-Z-CD379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111355022
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DC National Guard Beautification on Gainesville Street SE, by SPC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.