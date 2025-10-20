Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DC National Guard Beautification on Gainesville Street SE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members with the District of Columbia National Guard collect refuse during a cleanup on Gainesville Street SE in Ward 8, Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride.
    (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll package by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985188
    VIRIN: 251018-Z-CD379-1001
    Filename: DOD_111355022
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard Beautification on Gainesville Street SE, by SPC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download