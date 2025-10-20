JTF- Training- Field Sanitation

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia participate in a classroom session during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety and well-being of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985187
|VIRIN:
|251015-Z-CD379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111354980
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
