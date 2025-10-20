JTF- Training- Field Sanitation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia participate in a classroom session during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety and well-being of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)