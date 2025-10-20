Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF- Training- Field Sanitation

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with Joint Task Force–District of Columbia participate in a classroom session during field sanitation training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety and well-being of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985187
    VIRIN: 251015-Z-CD379-1001
    Filename: DOD_111354980
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF- Training- Field Sanitation, by SPC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard

