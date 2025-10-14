B-Roll: 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct flight operations during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 17:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985186
|VIRIN:
|251018-M-MS254-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111354979
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
