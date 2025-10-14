Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct flight operations during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985186
    VIRIN: 251018-M-MS254-3001
    Filename: DOD_111354979
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Navy-Marine Corps
    Marines250
    USMC
    NMC250CPEN
    250th Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download