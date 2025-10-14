U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Charleston conduct low-light search and rescue training at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. The Coast Guard conducts frequent training to ensure personnel are prepared for a variety of search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985175
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-CQ122-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111354891
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor, by A1C Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.