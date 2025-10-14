Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Charleston conduct low-light search and rescue training at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. The Coast Guard conducts frequent training to ensure personnel are prepared for a variety of search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985175
    VIRIN: 250502-F-CQ122-7001
    Filename: DOD_111354891
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor, by A1C Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Camera
    United States Coast Guard
    Charleston

