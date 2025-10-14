Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th RQS CTMC

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen participated in the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 8, 2025. CTMC provided new pararescuemen and combat rescue officers with advanced skills applicable across a wide range of rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985158
    VIRIN: 251020-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111354748
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th RQS CTMC, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

