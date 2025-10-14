Belgium modernises its air defence with new F-35s to better defend NATO airspace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Belgium is enhancing its air defence capabilities with the addition of 34 new F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

Belgian pilots recently flew the first F-35s from the United States to Florennes Air Base in Belgium, marking the first time in nearly 50 years that the country has introduced a new type of fighter jet into service.

This fifth-generation fighter is a significant upgrade, strengthening Belgium’s national defence and reinforcing its role as a reliable NATO Ally. The F-35s are designed to integrate seamlessly with other NATO air assets, improving coordination and readiness to defend NATO airspace.

Belgian pilots received training in the United States alongside other NATO pilots, ensuring they are fully prepared to operate the advanced aircraft in joint missions.

Footage includes the arrival of the first three F-35s in Belgium as well as an interview with the Belgian Air Chief and with a Belgian F-35 pilot.