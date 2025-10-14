78th Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 78th Troop Command conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, October 19, 2025. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint E. Cowser took responsibility of 78th Troop Command from Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cook, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing to incoming sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard video from Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf and Spc. Alexandria Amos)