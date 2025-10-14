Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Alexandria Amos and Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 78th Troop Command conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, October 19, 2025. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint E. Cowser took responsibility of 78th Troop Command from Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cook, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing to incoming sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard video from Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf and Spc. Alexandria Amos)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 19:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985129
    VIRIN: 251019-Z-PX855-9157
    Filename: DOD_111354192
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    78th Troop Command
    Georgia National Guard

