78th Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

The 78th Troop Command conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, October 19, 2025. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint E. Cowser took responsibility of 78th Troop Command from Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cook, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of the 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of responsibility from the outgoing to incoming sergeant major. (U.S. Army National Guard video from Sgt. Ehron Ostendorf and Spc. Alexandria Amos)
