    B-Roll: 250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilian officials honor the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday by observing the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration followed by a Beach Bash event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985120
    VIRIN: 251018-M-XH636-1001
    Filename: DOD_111354098
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Amphibious Demonstration
    250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marines 250
    USMC

