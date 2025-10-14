Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a simulated amphibious assault in preparation for the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985119
    VIRIN: 251016-M-MS254-2001
    Filename: DOD_111354093
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

