250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal

U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a simulated amphibious assault in preparation for the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 16, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985118
|VIRIN:
|251016-M-MS254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111354092
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
