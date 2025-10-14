Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTC - DC patrols Tidal Basin

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard conduct a dismounted patrol along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in enhancing public safety and strengthening trust across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 13:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTC - DC patrols Tidal Basin, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tidal Basin
    National Guard
    DCSafe

