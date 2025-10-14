JTC - DC patrols Tidal Basin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985116" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard conduct a dismounted patrol along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in enhancing public safety and strengthening trust across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)