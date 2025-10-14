U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard conduct a dismounted patrol along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in enhancing public safety and strengthening trust across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985116
|VIRIN:
|251017-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353974
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTC - DC patrols Tidal Basin, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.