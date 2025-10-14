JTF - DC beautifies Ward 8

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard collect refuse alongside community leaders and volunteers in Ward 8, Southeast Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)