    JTF - DC beautifies Ward 8

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard collect refuse alongside community leaders and volunteers in Ward 8, Southeast Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 12:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Ward 8
    National Guard
    DCSafe

