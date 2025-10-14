U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard collect refuse alongside community leaders and volunteers in Ward 8, Southeast Washington, D.C., Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985115
|VIRIN:
|251018-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353967
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JTF - DC beautifies Ward 8, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
