U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors participate in a 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua E Chacon)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985107
|VIRIN:
|251019-M-FW066-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353943
|Length:
|00:17:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal, by CWO2 Joshua Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.