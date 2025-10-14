U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors attend the 250th Amphibious Capabilities
Demonstration Beach Bash at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18,
2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the
Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event
highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea,
showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice (U.S. Marine
Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|10.18.2025
|10.19.2025 01:21
|B-Roll
|985100
|251018-M-EG001-1001
|DOD_111353770
|00:20:13
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
