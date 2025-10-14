Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Beach Bash

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors attend the 250th Amphibious Capabilities
    Demonstration Beach Bash at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18,
    2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the
    Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event
    highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea,
    showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice (U.S. Marine
    Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985100
    VIRIN: 251018-M-EG001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353770
    Length: 00:20:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Beach Bash, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendelton
    Amphibious capabilities demonstration
    Marines250
    USMC
    NMC250CPEN

