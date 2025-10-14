B-Roll: 250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilian officials honor the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday by observing the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration followed by a Beach Bash event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)