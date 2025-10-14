U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilian officials honor the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday by observing the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration followed by a Beach Bash event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Beach Bash, held in conjunction with the Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, celebrates Marines, Sailors, and the families and communities who sustain them. The event strengthens the bond between the Marine Corps and the Nation it serves, honoring 250 years of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985096
|VIRIN:
|251018-M-VM027-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111353677
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 250th Marine Corps Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
