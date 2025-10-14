B-Roll: Marines with BLT 3/5 Participate in the 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in an amphibious assault during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry and Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985095
|VIRIN:
|251018-M-FP389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353667
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
