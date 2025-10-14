Reel: The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors participate in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration rehearsals at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 9-17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|10.18.2025
|10.18.2025 20:26
|Video Productions
|985094
|251018-M-ST088-1001
|296123
|DOD_111353642
|00:00:44
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
