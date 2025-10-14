Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors participate in 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration rehearsals at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 9-17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 20:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 985094
    VIRIN: 251018-M-ST088-1001
    PIN: 296123
    Filename: DOD_111353642
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

