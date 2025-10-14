Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment Participates in the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M777 lightweight 155 mm howitzers during a rehearsal for the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Red Beach combat town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985082
    VIRIN: 251017-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353419
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    U.S. Marine Corps
    I MEF
    Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    Marines250
    NMC250CPEN

