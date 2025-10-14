B-Roll: 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment Participates in the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M777 lightweight 155 mm howitzers during a rehearsal for the 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Red Beach combat town, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985082
|VIRIN:
|251017-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353419
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
