U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors participate in a 250th Amphibious Capabilities
Demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17,
2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the
Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event
highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea,
showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine
Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985080
|VIRIN:
|251016-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353380
|Length:
|00:10:13
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.