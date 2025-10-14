Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKANG 176th Wing rescue personnel conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk following Typhoon Halong

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing, conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk, Alaska following the devastating Typhoon Halong, Oct. 12, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985071
    VIRIN: 251012-Z-A3507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353338
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKANG 176th Wing rescue personnel conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk following Typhoon Halong, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    176th Wing
    Typhoon Halong
    search and rescue
    operationhalongresponse

