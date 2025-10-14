AKANG 176th Wing rescue personnel conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk following Typhoon Halong

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing, conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk, Alaska following the devastating Typhoon Halong, Oct. 12, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Courtesy video)