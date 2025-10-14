AKANG 176th Wing rescue personnel conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk following Typhoon Halong

Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing, conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk, Alaska following the devastating Typhoon Halong, Oct. 12, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985071
|VIRIN:
|251012-Z-A3507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111353338
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
