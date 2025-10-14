Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHSEM's Deputy Operations Sections Chief Dave Riley on statewide response to Typhoon Halong

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Deputy Operations Sections Chief Dave Riley with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, who helps run Alaska’s State Emergency Operations Center, on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson speaks on the SEOC's coordination with the Alaska Organized Militia in response to Typhoon Halong, Oct. 16, 2025. The Alaska Organized Milita, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, continues coordinating with the SEOC to support lifesaving evacuation, and recovery operations across impacted Western Alaska communities.

    (Alaksa National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Location: ALASKA, US

