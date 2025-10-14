DHSEM's Deputy Operations Sections Chief Dave Riley on statewide response to Typhoon Halong

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deputy Operations Sections Chief Dave Riley with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, who helps run Alaska’s State Emergency Operations Center, on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson speaks on the SEOC's coordination with the Alaska Organized Militia in response to Typhoon Halong, Oct. 16, 2025. The Alaska Organized Milita, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, continues coordinating with the SEOC to support lifesaving evacuation, and recovery operations across impacted Western Alaska communities.



(Alaksa National Guard video by Seth LaCount)