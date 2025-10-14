Deputy Red Cross Coordinating Officer Erin Mccann speaks on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson about the coordination between the Red Cross and partner organizations like the Alaska Organized Militia while responding to Typhoon Halong, Oct. 16, 2025. The Alaska Organized Milita, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, continues coordinating with the State Emergency Operations Center and organizations like the Red Cross to support lifesaving evacuation, and recovery operations across impacted Western Alaska communities.
(Alaksa National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
This work, Deputy Red Cross Coordinating Officer Erin Mccann on statewide response to Typhoon Halong, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
