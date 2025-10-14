Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Red Cross Coordinating Officer Erin Mccann on statewide response to Typhoon Halong

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Deputy Red Cross Coordinating Officer Erin Mccann speaks on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson about the coordination between the Red Cross and partner organizations like the Alaska Organized Militia while responding to Typhoon Halong, Oct. 16, 2025. The Alaska Organized Milita, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, continues coordinating with the State Emergency Operations Center and organizations like the Red Cross to support lifesaving evacuation, and recovery operations across impacted Western Alaska communities.

    (Alaksa National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 985065
    VIRIN: 251016-Z-SR689-1003
    Filename: DOD_111353253
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Red Cross Coordinating Officer Erin Mccann on statewide response to Typhoon Halong, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster relief
    multi-agency
    Typhoon Halong
    operationhalongresponse
    Alaska Red Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download