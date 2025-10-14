Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Medical Group Hosts First Frontier Medic Rodeo

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    The 21st Medical Group hosted their first Frontier Medic Rodeo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., October 8, 2025. The Frontier Medic Rodeo was a competition between 16 teams, consisting of members from different medical career fields. They faced nine different mental and physical challenges that put their medical care knowledge to the test. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985063
    VIRIN: 251015-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353204
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: COLORADO, US

    USAF
    USSF
    21 MDG
    Medic Rodeo
    Peterson SFB

