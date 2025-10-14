21st Medical Group Hosts First Frontier Medic Rodeo

The 21st Medical Group hosted their first Frontier Medic Rodeo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., October 8, 2025. The Frontier Medic Rodeo was a competition between 16 teams, consisting of members from different medical career fields. They faced nine different mental and physical challenges that put their medical care knowledge to the test. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|10.08.2025
|10.17.2025 16:02
|COLORADO, US
