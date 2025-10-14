2nd Combat Readiness Regiment Marines participate in the Human Performance Centers 12-week program

U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a workout as part of a 12-week cohort program with the Human Performance Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2025. The Marines are part of the fourth iteration of the cohort program developed to validate the HPC’s available resources and training plans’ ability to develop a more combat capable warfighter. The program consists of structured physical training and instructional sessions aimed at advancing all domains of Marine Corps Total Fitness for the Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)
