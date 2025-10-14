Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Combat Readiness Regiment Marines participate in the Human Performance Centers 12-week program

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a workout as part of a 12-week cohort program with the Human Performance Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2025. The Marines are part of the fourth iteration of the cohort program developed to validate the HPC’s available resources and training plans’ ability to develop a more combat capable warfighter. The program consists of structured physical training and instructional sessions aimed at advancing all domains of Marine Corps Total Fitness for the Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985060
    VIRIN: 251010-M-GS031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111353195
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USMCNews, Training, Developing Warfighters, Physical Fitness, HPC, Resilience

