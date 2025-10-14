2nd MLG Tier IV TCCC Post-Course Interview U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Anthony Reddick

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Anthony Reddick, a physician assistant with Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conducts an interview after participating in a Tier IV Tactical Combat Casualty Care course hosted by 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2025. 2nd MLG became the first-ever Marine Corps command to host a Tier IV TCCC course and is now hosting its second iteration. The course trains select military service members to become proficient combat paramedics capable of providing advanced casualty care at the point of injury on the battlefield and in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan, Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway, and Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)