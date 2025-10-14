U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Berg, an emergency medicine physician with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducts an interview after instructing the second iteration of a Tier IV Tactical Combat Casualty Care course hosted by 2nd MLG at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2025. 2nd MLG became the first-ever Marine Corps command to host a Tier IV TCCC course and is now hosting its second iteration. The course trains select military service members to become proficient combat paramedics capable of providing advanced casualty care at the point of injury on the battlefield and in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan, Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway, and Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 18:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|985052
|VIRIN:
|251009-M-KG080-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111353180
|Length:
|00:12:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd MLG Tier IV TCCC Post-Course Interview U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Berg, by LCpl Javier Santillan and LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.