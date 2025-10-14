Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Tier IV TCCC Post-Course Interview U.S. Navy Lt. Soterious Stroud

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan and Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Soterios Stroud, an emergency medicine physician with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducts an interview after participating in a Tier IV Tactical Combat Casualty Care course hosted by 2nd MLG at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2025. 2nd MLG became the first-ever Marine Corps command to host a Tier IV TCCC course and is now hosting its second iteration. The course trains select military service members to become proficient combat paramedics capable of providing advanced casualty care at the point of injury on the battlefield and in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan, Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway, and Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 18:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 985051
    VIRIN: 251009-M-KG080-1003
    Filename: DOD_111353172
    Length: 00:11:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USMCNews, TCCC, Training, 2nd MLG, Tier VI

