    Current and Future Soldiers Take the Oath

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    7th Mission Support Command

    This weekend Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, the commanding general 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, presided over two swearing-in ceremonies.
    Five enlisted Soldiers assigned to the 211th Regional Support Group re-enlisted, while eight Future Soldiers took their first oath of enlistment.

    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 13:44
    TAGS

    swearing-in ceremony
    oath of enlistment
    re-enlist

