This weekend Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry, the commanding general 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, presided over two swearing-in ceremonies.
Five enlisted Soldiers assigned to the 211th Regional Support Group re-enlisted, while eight Future Soldiers took their first oath of enlistment.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 13:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|985032
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-A4466-8253
|Filename:
|DOD_111352881
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Current and Future Soldiers Take the Oath, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.