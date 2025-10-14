Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Day One

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Video B-Roll of Day One for Oregon Best Warrior Competition 2025. Focus on elements of Fitness and Boards as part of the 4-Day annual event held at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. (Video by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985031
    VIRIN: 250313-Z-CH590-9999
    Filename: DOD_111352864
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Day One, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Oregon National Guard

