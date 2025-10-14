Video B-Roll of Day One for Oregon Best Warrior Competition 2025. Focus on elements of Fitness and Boards as part of the 4-Day annual event held at Camp Rilea near Warrenton, Oregon. (Video by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985031
|VIRIN:
|250313-Z-CH590-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_111352864
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Oregon National Guard Best Warrior Day One, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.