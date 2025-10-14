Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Andrew Robinson 

    Defense Health Network National Capital Region

    BRoll

    00:13;28 - Women’s Health
    00:59;03 - Optometry
    01:17;16 - Lobby
    02:49;25 - Pediatrics
    03:48;27 - Behavioral Health
    04:34:10 - Scripts Center
    04:56;21 - Dentistry
    05:37;10 - Cast Room
    06:20;06 - Laboratory
    07:13;12 - Radiology
    08:33;11 - NICoE

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985029
    VIRIN: 250901-O-NH799-9377
    Filename: DOD_111352794
    Length: 00:12:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) BRoll, by Andrew Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Broll
    ATAMMC
    DHN NCR
    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download