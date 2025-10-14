BRoll
00:13;28 - Women’s Health
00:59;03 - Optometry
01:17;16 - Lobby
02:49;25 - Pediatrics
03:48;27 - Behavioral Health
04:34:10 - Scripts Center
04:56;21 - Dentistry
05:37;10 - Cast Room
06:20;06 - Laboratory
07:13;12 - Radiology
08:33;11 - NICoE
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985029
|VIRIN:
|250901-O-NH799-9377
|Filename:
|DOD_111352794
|Length:
|00:12:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) BRoll, by Andrew Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.