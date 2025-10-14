Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Supply Corps honors its founder as part of Navy’s 250th celebrations

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Jonah Brandt, Scott Mundy and Robin Kerrick

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    (Video by Robin Kerrick, Scott Mundy and Jonah Brandt, NAVSUP)

    The 50th Chief of Supply Corps and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Commander, Rear Adm. Ken Epps, hosted a wreath laying ceremony Oct. 10, 2025, at the burial site of Tench Francis, Jr., at Christ Church Burial Ground in Old City, Philadelphia.

    In 1795, President George Washington appointed Francis to become the nation and Navy’s first Purveyor of Public Supplies, an action that created the Navy Supply Corps. Francis’ responsibilities involved centralizing procurement of ship building and repair materials for the U.S. Navy’s first fleet of ships.

    Epps’ remarks focused on how far the Navy and Supply Corps have developed since its inception with Francis’ appointment.

    “For 250 years our Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom, in search of prosperity and security, deterring aggression and protecting our way of life,” Epps said. “From seaside to space, today’s Navy delivers peace through strength, always ready to fight and win. NAVSUP and the Supply Corps are our Navy and Marine Corps’ primary sustainment force generation enablers for the ships, aircraft and submarines that our Warfighters take out in harm’s way every day. All of that starts with supply.”

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 09:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 985026
    VIRIN: 251010-F-DO192-9533
    Filename: DOD_111352712
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Navy Supply Corps honors its founder as part of Navy's 250th celebrations, by Jonah Brandt, Scott Mundy and Robin Kerrick

    Navy250, 250th Anniversary, Marines250, NMC250, Philadelphia, USMCnews, recap

