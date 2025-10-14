Navy Supply Corps honors its founder as part of Navy’s 250th celebrations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985026" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

(Video by Robin Kerrick, Scott Mundy and Jonah Brandt, NAVSUP)



The 50th Chief of Supply Corps and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Commander, Rear Adm. Ken Epps, hosted a wreath laying ceremony Oct. 10, 2025, at the burial site of Tench Francis, Jr., at Christ Church Burial Ground in Old City, Philadelphia.



In 1795, President George Washington appointed Francis to become the nation and Navy’s first Purveyor of Public Supplies, an action that created the Navy Supply Corps. Francis’ responsibilities involved centralizing procurement of ship building and repair materials for the U.S. Navy’s first fleet of ships.



Epps’ remarks focused on how far the Navy and Supply Corps have developed since its inception with Francis’ appointment.



“For 250 years our Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom, in search of prosperity and security, deterring aggression and protecting our way of life,” Epps said. “From seaside to space, today’s Navy delivers peace through strength, always ready to fight and win. NAVSUP and the Supply Corps are our Navy and Marine Corps’ primary sustainment force generation enablers for the ships, aircraft and submarines that our Warfighters take out in harm’s way every day. All of that starts with supply.”