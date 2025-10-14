Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Eastern Sentry (it)

    BELGIUM

    10.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    In response to recent violations of NATO airspace, Allies have taken action. Check out what NATO’s Eastern Sentry activity is.
    Synopsis
    Following Russia’s reckless and dangerous violations of NATO airspace, NATO launched Eastern Sentry – a multi-domain activity that will strengthen our defences even further.

    This military activity adds additional assets from Allies and better connects those already available all along the Alliance’s eastern flank. It adds flexibility, strength and responsiveness.

    NATO is a defensive alliance and we always stand ready to defend every inch of NATO territory.
    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    MORE JETS IN THE SKY

    MORE AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS ON THE GROUND

    MORE SHIPS AT SEA

    MORE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

    TO BE EVEN MORE READY
    TO DEFEND OUR PEOPLE

    FROM THE HIGH NORTH
    TO THE BLACK SEA


    AND FOR AS LONG AS NEEDED

    THIS IS ‘EASTERN SENTRY’
    STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES
    TO KEEP US SAFE

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 04:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985020
    VIRIN: 251017-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111352536
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BE

