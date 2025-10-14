This is Eastern Sentry (it)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In response to recent violations of NATO airspace, Allies have taken action. Check out what NATO’s Eastern Sentry activity is.

Synopsis

Following Russia’s reckless and dangerous violations of NATO airspace, NATO launched Eastern Sentry – a multi-domain activity that will strengthen our defences even further.



This military activity adds additional assets from Allies and better connects those already available all along the Alliance’s eastern flank. It adds flexibility, strength and responsiveness.



NATO is a defensive alliance and we always stand ready to defend every inch of NATO territory.

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —



MORE JETS IN THE SKY



MORE AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS ON THE GROUND



MORE SHIPS AT SEA



MORE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES



TO BE EVEN MORE READY

TO DEFEND OUR PEOPLE



FROM THE HIGH NORTH

TO THE BLACK SEA





AND FOR AS LONG AS NEEDED



THIS IS ‘EASTERN SENTRY’

STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES

TO KEEP US SAFE



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.