This is Eastern Sentry (it)

In response to recent violations of NATO airspace, Allies have taken action. Check out what NATO’s Eastern Sentry activity is.
Synopsis
Following Russia’s reckless and dangerous violations of NATO airspace, NATO launched Eastern Sentry – a multi-domain activity that will strengthen our defences even further.
This military activity adds additional assets from Allies and better connects those already available all along the Alliance’s eastern flank. It adds flexibility, strength and responsiveness.
NATO is a defensive alliance and we always stand ready to defend every inch of NATO territory.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
MORE JETS IN THE SKY
MORE AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS ON THE GROUND
MORE SHIPS AT SEA
MORE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES
TO BE EVEN MORE READY
TO DEFEND OUR PEOPLE
FROM THE HIGH NORTH
TO THE BLACK SEA
AND FOR AS LONG AS NEEDED
THIS IS ‘EASTERN SENTRY’
STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES
TO KEEP US SAFE
