AKOM evacuation of 96 displaced Alaskans, 8 baggage pallets during Operation Halong Response

Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with approximately 96 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 16, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced residents from Bethel to JBER during recovery operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)