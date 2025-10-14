Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM evacuation of 96 displaced Alaskans, 8 baggage pallets during Operation Halong Response

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with approximately 96 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 16, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced residents from Bethel to JBER during recovery operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 04:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 985018
    VIRIN: 251016-Z-SR689-1002
    Filename: DOD_111352525
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM evacuation of 96 displaced Alaskans, 8 baggage pallets during Operation Halong Response, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

