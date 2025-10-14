Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKNG Joint Staff operations director Col Christy Brewer on AKOM's statewide response to Typhoon Halong

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Col. Christy Brewer, The Alaska National Guard Joint Staff operations director, speaks on the flight line at Joint Baes Elmendorf-Richardson about the Alaska Organized Militia’s statewide response to Typhoon Halong, Oct. 16, 2025. The Alaska Organized Milita, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, continues coordinating with the State Emergency Operations Center to support lifesaving evacuation, and recovery operations across impacted Western Alaska communities.

    (Alaksa National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 02:29
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    disaster response
    multi-agency
    Typhoon Halong
    Alaska Organized Militia
    operationhalongresponse

