AKNG Joint Staff operations director Col Christy Brewer on AKOM's statewide response to Typhoon Halong

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/985017" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Christy Brewer, The Alaska National Guard Joint Staff operations director, speaks on the flight line at Joint Baes Elmendorf-Richardson about the Alaska Organized Militia’s statewide response to Typhoon Halong, Oct. 16, 2025. The Alaska Organized Milita, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, continues coordinating with the State Emergency Operations Center to support lifesaving evacuation, and recovery operations across impacted Western Alaska communities.



(Alaksa National Guard video by Seth LaCount)