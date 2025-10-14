U.S. Marines and Panamanian security service personnel learn how to build improvised shelters during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 12, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|985012
|VIRIN:
|251012-A-GV534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111352230
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Shelter Training, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.