Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    October 2025 Drill Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Oct. 16, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 16:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 984999
    VIRIN: 251016-Z-BX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_111352025
    Length: 00:11:15
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, October 2025 Drill Video, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download