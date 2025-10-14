U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter Wing command chief, brief Airmen on upcoming events and announcements at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Oct. 16, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. David Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 16:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|984999
|VIRIN:
|251016-Z-BX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111352025
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, October 2025 Drill Video, by TSgt David Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.