    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lutz Retirement Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Lutz, an operations officer, retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025. Lutz has honorably served since 1995 and his personal awards include the Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

