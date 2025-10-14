U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Lutz, an operations officer, retirement ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025. Lutz has honorably served since 1995 and his personal awards include the Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|10.10.2025
|10.17.2025 07:03
|Briefings
|251010-M-IY782-1001
|01:09:18
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lutz Retirement Ceremony, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
