AKOM conducts first evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response

Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with approximately 300 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced residents from Bethel to JBER during recovery operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 01:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984964
|VIRIN:
|251015-Z-SR689-1001
|PIN:
|251015
|Filename:
|DOD_111351418
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
