    AKOM conducts first evacuation mission to JBER during Operation Halong Response

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, with approximately 300 evacuated residents from western Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025. The C-17 aircrew transported the displaced residents from Bethel to JBER during recovery operations following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard as recovery operations continue. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Location: ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster
    alaska national guard
    Typhoon Aftermath
    evacuation flight
    operationhalongresponse

