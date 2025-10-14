Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week 2025 at Kadena AB

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Yates, firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks about Fire Prevention Week 2025 held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 8, 2025. Service members, families, and base civilians gathered for Fire Prevention Week, where firefighters showcased capabilities and built confidence in the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 21:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 984962
    VIRIN: 251015-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111351341
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Fire Prevention Week 2025 at Kadena AB, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

