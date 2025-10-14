Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Daryl Caudle Navy250 Message

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Adm. Daryl Caudle delivered a message to the Fleet in commemoration of the Navy's 250th anniversary.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 13:58
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Navy250

