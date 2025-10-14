U.S. Army Sgt. Chance Szolis, with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, Louisiana National Guard, discusses responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza, Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025, while supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|984938
|VIRIN:
|251013-Z-YK075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111351065
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Chance Szolis discusses responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza, by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
