    Sgt. Chance Szolis discusses responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chance Szolis, with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, Louisiana National Guard, discusses responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza, Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025, while supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 14:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

