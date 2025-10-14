Sgt. Chance Szolis discusses responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Chance Szolis, with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, Louisiana National Guard, discusses responding to a shooting incident near L’Enfant Plaza, Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025, while supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)