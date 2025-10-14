Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Capt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, transported members of the Alaska Organized Militia as well as emergency supplies from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel and Kotzebue, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 13, 2025. The AKANG C-17 aircrew delivered 21 members of the AKOM from across the Alaska Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, as well as over 21,000 pounds of gear and supplies to Bethel in response to the devastating impacts of Typhoon Halong. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 11:07
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

