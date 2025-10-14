AKOM supports ongoing search and rescue mission in western Alaska

An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 176th Wing, transported members of the Alaska Organized Militia as well as emergency supplies from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel and Kotzebue, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 13, 2025. The AKANG C-17 aircrew delivered 21 members of the AKOM from across the Alaska Army National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, as well as over 21,000 pounds of gear and supplies to Bethel in response to the devastating impacts of Typhoon Halong. (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984928
|VIRIN:
|251013-Z-CA180-4000
|Filename:
|DOD_111350953
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
