U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrols Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025, to check on the safety and welfare of service members and engage with local residents. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 08:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|984913
|VIRIN:
|250926-Z-WX003-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111350795
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrols Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025, to check on the safety and welfare of service members, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.