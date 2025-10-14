Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrols Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025, to check on the safety and welfare of service members

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrols Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025, to check on the safety and welfare of service members and engage with local residents. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984913
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111350795
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrols Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2025, to check on the safety and welfare of service members, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download