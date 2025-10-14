101st Airborne Division prepares for Combine Resolve 26-1 (B-ROLL)

U.S. Soldiers from the Multi-Purpose Company 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, test an innovative 3D-printed munition dropper, nicknamed the Widowmaker munitions dropper, to increase responsiveness and flexibility during Combined Resolve 26-1 in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 9, 2025. During CbR 26-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|10.09.2025
|10.15.2025 07:51
|B-Roll
|984910
|251009-A-OI040-8269
|DOD_111350749
|00:05:06
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
