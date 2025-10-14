Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division prepares for Combine Resolve 26-1 (B-ROLL)

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from the Multi-Purpose Company 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, test an innovative 3D-printed munition dropper, nicknamed the Widowmaker munitions dropper, to increase responsiveness and flexibility during Combined Resolve 26-1 in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 9, 2025. During CbR 26-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984910
    VIRIN: 251009-A-OI040-8269
    Filename: DOD_111350749
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division prepares for Combine Resolve 26-1 (B-ROLL), by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

