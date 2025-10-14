U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department rescue 45 people from boat off Agat, Guam

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews from Station Apra Harbor escort passengers from a disabled 45-foot passenger vessel off Agat, Guam, Oct. 10, 2025. Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the Princess Guam reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment with 45 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Apra Harbor)
