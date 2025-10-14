Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department rescue 45 people from boat off Agat, Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews from Station Apra Harbor escort passengers from a disabled 45-foot passenger vessel off Agat, Guam, Oct. 10, 2025. Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification on VHF-FM channel 16 from the Princess Guam reporting smoke coming from the engine compartment with 45 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station Apra Harbor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 984908
    VIRIN: 251010-G-G0020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111350553
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Response Boat-Medium (RB-M)
    rescue
    guam
    Federated States of Micronesia (Micronesia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download