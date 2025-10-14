Coast Guard medevacs master from Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship offshore Oahu

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers point hoists the ailing master of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship 57 miles offshore Oahu Oct. 8, 2025. The 616-foot Chipol Donghai was approximately 1,500 miles north of Oahu when the crew notified Coast Guard watchstanders that the vessel’s master was experiencing severe chest pains. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|984907
|VIRIN:
|251008-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111350524
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
